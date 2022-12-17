Exposition de crèches de Noël à la chapelle Saint Roch Plourin Plourin Catégories d’évènement: Finistère

Plourin

Exposition de crèches de Noël à la chapelle Saint Roch Plourin, 17 décembre 2022, Plourin. Exposition de crèches de Noël à la chapelle Saint Roch

Chapelle Saint-Roch RD 68 Plourin Finistère RD 68 Chapelle Saint-Roch

2022-12-17 14:30:00 – 2022-12-18 16:30:00

RD 68 Chapelle Saint-Roch

Plourin

Finistère Plourin Exposition de crèches de Noël à la chapelle Saint Roch de Plourin, les 17 et 18 décembre 2022 de 14h30 à 16h30. lestresorsdeplourin@gmail.com +33 6 81 20 34 30 RD 68 Chapelle Saint-Roch Plourin

dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-16 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Finistère, Plourin Autres Lieu Plourin Adresse Plourin Finistère RD 68 Chapelle Saint-Roch Ville Plourin lieuville RD 68 Chapelle Saint-Roch Plourin Departement Finistère

Plourin Plourin Finistère https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/plourin/

Exposition de crèches de Noël à la chapelle Saint Roch Plourin 2022-12-17 was last modified: by Exposition de crèches de Noël à la chapelle Saint Roch Plourin Plourin 17 décembre 2022 Chapelle Saint-Roch RD 68 Plourin Finistère finistère Plourin

Plourin Finistère