2022-12-17 14:30:00 – 2022-12-18 16:30:00
Exposition de crèches de Noël à la chapelle Saint Roch de Plourin, les 17 et 18 décembre 2022 de 14h30 à 16h30.
lestresorsdeplourin@gmail.com +33 6 81 20 34 30
