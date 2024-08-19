Exposition De Cadenet / Courant Lieu-dit Doëlan Rive Droite Clohars-Carnoët
Catégories d’Évènement:
Exposition De Cadenet / Courant Lieu-dit Doëlan Rive Droite Clohars-Carnoët, lundi 19 août 2024.
Exposition De Cadenet / Courant Lieu-dit Doëlan Rive Droite Clohars-Carnoët Finistère
Peintures .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-08-19 10:30:00
fin : 2024-08-25 19:00:00
Lieu-dit Doëlan Rive Droite Chapelle Sainte-Anne de Doëlan
Clohars-Carnoët 29360 Finistère Bretagne
L’événement Exposition De Cadenet / Courant Clohars-Carnoët a été mis à jour le 2024-02-20 par OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS