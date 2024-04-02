EXPOSITION D’AVRIL A AVENE « LES DOUDOUS ET LAYETTES DE NANA » Avène, mardi 2 avril 2024.

EXPOSITION D’AVRIL A AVENE « LES DOUDOUS ET LAYETTES DE NANA » Avène Hérault

Exposition « Les doudous et layettes de Nana »

Du 2 au 30 avril 2024

Venez apprécier le travail de Silvana Manès

Horaires ouverture

Lundi Mercredi Jeudi et Vendredi 10h 12h et 14h 17h. Dimanche 15h 19h.

Fermé mardi après midi, samedi, dimanche matin et les jours fériés.

Informations au 04 67 23 43 38

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-04-02 10:00:00

fin : 2024-04-30 12:00:00

10 Quai des Tanneries

Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie

