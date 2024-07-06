Exposition d’artistes locaux Salle La Grange Retournac
Catégories d’Évènement:
Exposition d’artistes locaux Salle La Grange Retournac, samedi 6 juillet 2024.
Exposition d’artistes locaux Salle La Grange Retournac Haute-Loire
Exposition d’artistes locaux organisée par l’Association Valparure.
.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-07-06
fin : 2024-07-14
Salle La Grange Place Boncompain
Retournac 43130 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes valparure43130@gmail.com
L’événement Exposition d’artistes locaux Retournac a été mis à jour le 2023-12-15 par Office du Tourisme des Sucs aux bords de Loire