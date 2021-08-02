Exposition d’art Chapelle Saint Germain St molf
Exposition d’art Chapelle Saint Germain, 2 août 2021, St molf.
Exposition d’art
du lundi 2 août au dimanche 15 août à Chapelle Saint Germain
Exposition de Cécile Crespin, Patricia Delaunay, Raymond Demassard, Claudine Douchet et Nadine Prigent. Entrée libre. Organisé par la mairie de St Molf
Exposition de Cécile Crespin, Patricia Delaunay, Raymond Demassard, Claudine Douchet et Nadine Prigent. Entrée libre. Organisé par la mairie de St Molf
Chapelle Saint Germain rue de la Duchesse Anne 44350 St molf St molf Loire-Atlantique
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2021-08-02T15:00:00 2021-08-02T20:00:00;2021-08-03T15:00:00 2021-08-03T20:00:00;2021-08-04T15:00:00 2021-08-04T20:00:00;2021-08-05T15:00:00 2021-08-05T20:00:00;2021-08-06T15:00:00 2021-08-06T20:00:00;2021-08-07T15:00:00 2021-08-07T20:00:00;2021-08-08T15:00:00 2021-08-08T20:00:00;2021-08-09T15:00:00 2021-08-09T20:00:00;2021-08-10T15:00:00 2021-08-10T20:00:00;2021-08-11T15:00:00 2021-08-11T20:00:00;2021-08-12T15:00:00 2021-08-12T20:00:00;2021-08-13T15:00:00 2021-08-13T20:00:00;2021-08-14T15:00:00 2021-08-14T20:00:00;2021-08-15T15:00:00 2021-08-15T20:00:00