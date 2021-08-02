St molf Chapelle Saint Germain Loire-Atlantique, St molf Exposition d’art Chapelle Saint Germain St molf Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Exposition de Cécile Crespin, Patricia Delaunay, Raymond Demassard, Claudine Douchet et Nadine Prigent. Entrée libre. Organisé par la mairie de St Molf

Chapelle Saint Germain
rue de la Duchesse Anne 44350 St molf
St molf Loire-Atlantique

du lundi 2 août au dimanche 15 août

2021-08-02T15:00:00 2021-08-02T20:00:00;2021-08-03T15:00:00 2021-08-03T20:00:00;2021-08-04T15:00:00 2021-08-04T20:00:00;2021-08-05T15:00:00 2021-08-05T20:00:00;2021-08-06T15:00:00 2021-08-06T20:00:00;2021-08-07T15:00:00 2021-08-07T20:00:00;2021-08-08T15:00:00 2021-08-08T20:00:00;2021-08-09T15:00:00 2021-08-09T20:00:00;2021-08-10T15:00:00 2021-08-10T20:00:00;2021-08-11T15:00:00 2021-08-11T20:00:00;2021-08-12T15:00:00 2021-08-12T20:00:00;2021-08-13T15:00:00 2021-08-13T20:00:00;2021-08-14T15:00:00 2021-08-14T20:00:00;2021-08-15T15:00:00 2021-08-15T20:00:00

