Exposition « Cultivez votre biodiversité » Chauny, lundi 1 avril 2024.
Du 1er au 30 avril à la médiathèque André Malraux de Chauny, venez assister à l’exposition « Cultivez votre biodiversité ».
Plus d’informations au 03 23 38 70 70 .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-01
fin : 2024-04-30
Rue de la Paix
Chauny 02300 Aisne Hauts-de-France
