Exposition crèches de Noël du monde Gensac, 17 décembre 2022, Gensac OT Castillon-Pujols Gensac.

Exposition crèches de Noël du monde

Gensac Gironde  
2022-12-17 14:00:00 – 2023-01-04 17:00:00

Gensac
Gironde

Gensac

  Exposition crèches de Noël du monde à Gensac : art et tradition – de 14h à 17h – entrée libre.

Exposition crèches de Noël du monde à Gensac : art et tradition – de 14h à 17h – entrée libre.

+33 6 09 25 29 12

 

APD Gensac
Gensac
dernière mise à jour : 2022-12-13 par OT Castillon-Pujols