Exposition crèches de Noël du monde Gensac Gensac OT Castillon-Pujols Gensac Catégories d’évènement: Gensac

Gironde

Exposition crèches de Noël du monde Gensac, 17 décembre 2022, Gensac OT Castillon-Pujols Gensac. Exposition crèches de Noël du monde Gensac Gironde

2022-12-17 14:00:00 – 2023-01-04 17:00:00 Gensac

Gironde Gensac Exposition crèches de Noël du monde à Gensac : art et tradition – de 14h à 17h – entrée libre. Exposition crèches de Noël du monde à Gensac : art et tradition – de 14h à 17h – entrée libre. +33 6 09 25 29 12 APD Gensac

Gensac

dernière mise à jour : 2022-12-13 par OT Castillon-Pujols

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Gensac, Gironde Autres Lieu Gensac Adresse Gensac Gironde OT Castillon-Pujols Ville Gensac OT Castillon-Pujols Gensac lieuville Gensac Departement Gironde

Gensac Gensac OT Castillon-Pujols Gensac Gironde https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/gensac-ot-castillon-pujols-gensac/

Exposition crèches de Noël du monde Gensac 2022-12-17 was last modified: by Exposition crèches de Noël du monde Gensac Gensac 17 décembre 2022 Gensac Gensac Gironde OT Castillon-Pujols Gensac Gironde Gironde

Gensac OT Castillon-Pujols Gensac Gironde