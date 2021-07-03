EXPOSITION COURET-GONZALEZ-LORENTZ Olonzac Olonzac
Olonzac Hérault Olonzac
Première exposition de la saison 2021
Les sculptures de Bernadette Couret-Gonzalez et les photographies de Didier Lorentz s’offrent à vous.
Bienvenue au Coin d’Art
lecoindart@gmail.com http://www.lecoindart.wordpress.com/
