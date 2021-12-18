Exposition collective Voiron Voiron
Exposition collective Voiron, 17 novembre 2021, Voiron.
Exposition collective Galerie Place à l’ART 1 Place Porte de La Buisse Voiron
2021-11-17 – 2021-12-18 Galerie Place à l’ART 1 Place Porte de La Buisse
Voiron Isère
Découvrez une nouvelle exposition collective réunissant six créateurs, qui cultivent différentes techniques et matières pour nous entraîner dans leurs univers respectifs.
placealart@orange.fr +33 4 76 35 52 89 https://www.galerieplacealart.fr/
Galerie Place à l’ART 1 Place Porte de La Buisse Voiron
