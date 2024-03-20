Exposition Collectif LH Art District Théâtre Le Normandy Le Havre
Exposition Collectif LH Art District Théâtre Le Normandy Le Havre, mercredi 20 mars 2024.
Exposition Collectif LH Art District Théâtre Le Normandy Le Havre Seine-Maritime
Vendredi
Le collectif LH Art DISTRICT sera présent pour une Expo Pop Art au Normandy du 20 au 31 mars 2024. Expo ouverte au public tous les jours de 16h à 18h.
8 Artistes seront présents
SBU021, MickMick officiel, Nicolas Haspot, Camicaz, Marie Delaroque, Corner PLR, Rubix Wall Art, Tony Rogers.
Le vernissage de l’exposition est prévu le 26 mars à partir de 16h.
Venez nombreux découvrir tous ces talents dans l’emblématique théâtre le Normandy en cours de restauration par Alex et Jessy.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-20 16:50:00
fin : 2024-03-31 18:00:00
Théâtre Le Normandy 387 Rue Aristide Briand
Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie contact@theatrelenormandy.com
L’événement Exposition Collectif LH Art District Le Havre a été mis à jour le 2024-02-21 par Office de Tourisme Le Havre Etretat Normandie