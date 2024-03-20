Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Exposition Collectif LH Art District Théâtre Le Normandy Le Havre

Catégories d’Évènement:

Exposition Collectif LH Art District Théâtre Le Normandy Le Havre, mercredi 20 mars 2024.

Exposition Collectif LH Art District Théâtre Le Normandy Le Havre Seine-Maritime

Vendredi

Le collectif LH Art DISTRICT sera présent pour une Expo Pop Art au Normandy du 20 au 31 mars 2024. Expo ouverte au public tous les jours de 16h à 18h.

8 Artistes seront présents
SBU021, MickMick officiel, Nicolas Haspot, Camicaz, Marie Delaroque, Corner PLR, Rubix Wall Art, Tony Rogers.

Le vernissage de l’exposition est prévu le 26 mars à partir de 16h.

Venez nombreux découvrir tous ces talents dans l’emblématique théâtre le Normandy en cours de restauration par Alex et Jessy.
Le collectif LH Art DISTRICT sera présent pour une Expo Pop Art au Normandy du 20 au 31 mars 2024. Expo ouverte au public tous les jours de 16h à 18h.

8 Artistes seront présents
SBU021, MickMick officiel, Nicolas Haspot, Camicaz, Marie Delaroque, Corner PLR, Rubix Wall Art, Tony Rogers.

Le vernissage de l’exposition est prévu le 26 mars à partir de 16h.

Venez nombreux découvrir tous ces talents dans l’emblématique théâtre le Normandy en cours de restauration par Alex et Jessy.   .

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-20 16:50:00
fin : 2024-03-31 18:00:00

Théâtre Le Normandy 387 Rue Aristide Briand
Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie contact@theatrelenormandy.com

L’événement Exposition Collectif LH Art District Le Havre a été mis à jour le 2024-02-21 par Office de Tourisme Le Havre Etretat Normandie

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.

Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées,sSi vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099