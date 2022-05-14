Exposition CoBra Suite Botsorhel Botsorhel
2022-05-14 14:30:00 – 2022-06-06 18:00:00
Botsorhel Finistère Botsorhel
Exposition de peinture du mouvement CoBra Suite avec :
– Danielle LE BRICQUIR
– Frédéric LE BLAY
– Gilbert JULLIEN
+33 6 68 80 73 17
