Exposition Cadres & Fleurs, Cartonnage & Scrapbooking Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët
Exposition Cadres & Fleurs, Cartonnage & Scrapbooking Clohars-Carnoët, 23 octobre 2021, Clohars-Carnoët.
Exposition Cadres & Fleurs, Cartonnage & Scrapbooking 2021-10-23 – 2021-10-31 La Longère 1 Rue de Saint-Jacques
Clohars-Carnoët Finistère Clohars-Carnoët
Exposition Cadres & Fleurs, Cartonnage & Scrapbooking.
Présentation d’un décor de table de fête.
Réalisation des élèves des cours Clo’Art Créatif.
Ouvert: En semaine de 14h30 à 17h00, Le Week-end de 10h00 à 12h00 et de 14h30 à 17h00.
+33 2 98 71 61 29
Exposition Cadres & Fleurs, Cartonnage & Scrapbooking.
Présentation d’un décor de table de fête.
Réalisation des élèves des cours Clo’Art Créatif.
Ouvert: En semaine de 14h30 à 17h00, Le Week-end de 10h00 à 12h00 et de 14h30 à 17h00.
dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-16 par