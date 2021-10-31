Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët, Finistère Exposition Cadres & Fleurs, Cartonnage & Scrapbooking Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët Catégories d’évènement: Clohars-Carnoët

Exposition Cadres & Fleurs, Cartonnage & Scrapbooking Clohars-Carnoët, 23 octobre 2021, Clohars-Carnoët. Exposition Cadres & Fleurs, Cartonnage & Scrapbooking 2021-10-23 – 2021-10-31 La Longère 1 Rue de Saint-Jacques

Clohars-Carnoët Finistère Clohars-Carnoët Exposition Cadres & Fleurs, Cartonnage & Scrapbooking.

Présentation d’un décor de table de fête.

Ouvert: En semaine de 14h30 à 17h00, Le Week-end de 10h00 à 12h00 et de 14h30 à 17h00.

+33 2 98 71 61 29

Présentation d’un décor de table de fête.

dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-16

