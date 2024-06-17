Exposition Botrel Rey / Riou Lieu-dit Doëlan Rive Droite Clohars-Carnoët
Catégories d’Évènement:
Exposition Botrel Rey / Riou Lieu-dit Doëlan Rive Droite Clohars-Carnoët, lundi 17 juin 2024.
Exposition Botrel Rey / Riou Lieu-dit Doëlan Rive Droite Clohars-Carnoët Finistère
Peintures .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-06-17 10:00:00
fin : 2024-06-23 18:00:00
Lieu-dit Doëlan Rive Droite Chapelle Sainte-Anne de Doëlan
Clohars-Carnoët 29360 Finistère Bretagne
L’événement Exposition Botrel Rey / Riou Clohars-Carnoët a été mis à jour le 2024-02-20 par OT QUIMPERLE LES RIAS