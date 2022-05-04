Exposition avril en mai au Foyer Rural, 4 mai 2022, .

Exposition avril en mai au Foyer Rural
2022-05-04 – 2022-06-30

  Rdv aux horaires d’ouverture au Foyer Rural. Gratuit. Rens. 05 55 56 11 18 ou accueil@foyer-rural-saint-leonard.fr

Retrouvez les œuvres de jeunes artistes locaux pour l’exposition d’avril en Mai.

