2022-05-04 – 2022-06-30 Rdv aux horaires d’ouverture au Foyer Rural. Gratuit. Rens. 05 55 56 11 18 ou accueil@foyer-rural-saint-leonard.fr Retrouvez les œuvres de jeunes artistes locaux pour l’exposition d’avril en Mai. Rdv aux horaires d’ouverture au Foyer Rural. Gratuit. Rens. 05 55 56 11 18 ou accueil@foyer-rural-saint-leonard.fr dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-06 par

