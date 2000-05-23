Exposition “Au fil de l’eau” Felletin Felletin Catégories d’évènement: Creuse

Felletin

Exposition “Au fil de l’eau” Felletin, 23 mai 2000, Felletin. Exposition “Au fil de l’eau” Felletin

2000-05-23 – 2022-06-24

Felletin Creuse Felletin Salle des mariages, mairie de Felletin / Gratuit HORAIRES

– Lundi : 9h30 à 12h – 13h30 à 17h

– Mardi : 8h30 à 12h

– Mercredi : 8h30 à 12h – 13h30 à 17h

– Jeudi : 8h30 à 12h – 13h30 à 18h

– Vendredi : 8h30 à 12h – 13h30 à 17h Exposition des archives départementales de la Creuse “Au fil de l’eau” Salle des mariages, mairie de Felletin / Gratuit HORAIRES

– Lundi : 9h30 à 12h – 13h30 à 17h

– Mardi : 8h30 à 12h

– Mercredi : 8h30 à 12h – 13h30 à 17h

– Jeudi : 8h30 à 12h – 13h30 à 18h

– Vendredi : 8h30 à 12h – 13h30 à 17h Felletin

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-06 par OT Aubusson-Felletin Haute Vienne TourismeHaute Vienne Tourisme

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Creuse, Felletin Autres Lieu Felletin Adresse Ville Felletin lieuville Felletin

Felletin Felletin https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/felletin/

Exposition “Au fil de l’eau” Felletin 2000-05-23 was last modified: by Exposition “Au fil de l’eau” Felletin Felletin 23 mai 2000

Felletin