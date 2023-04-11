Exposition « Astrolabe » du photographe Sacha Lenormand Bibliothèque Rainer Maria Rilke Paris Catégories d’Évènement: île de France

Paris

Exposition « Astrolabe » du photographe Sacha Lenormand Bibliothèque Rainer Maria Rilke, 11 avril 2023, Paris. Du mardi 11 avril 2023 au mercredi 31 mai 2023 :

samedi

de 10h00 à 18h00

mercredi

de 10h00 à 19h00

mardi, jeudi, vendredi

de 13h00 à 19h00

.Tout public. gratuit

Exposition photographique de 26 clichés sur le thème de « l’Astrolabe ». Le photographe Sacha Lenormand vous invite à découvrir de manière ludique et poétique les forces mystérieuses qui régissent notre univers. Bibliothèque Rainer Maria Rilke 88 Ter boulevard de Port-Royal 75005 Paris Contact : 01 56 81 72 92 bibliotheque.rainer-maria.rilke@paris.fr

Sacha Lenormand Astrolabe

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: île de France, Paris Autres Lieu Bibliothèque Rainer Maria Rilke Adresse 88 Ter boulevard de Port-Royal Ville Paris Departement Paris Lieu Ville Bibliothèque Rainer Maria Rilke Paris

Bibliothèque Rainer Maria Rilke Paris Paris https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/paris/

Exposition « Astrolabe » du photographe Sacha Lenormand Bibliothèque Rainer Maria Rilke 2023-04-11 was last modified: by Exposition « Astrolabe » du photographe Sacha Lenormand Bibliothèque Rainer Maria Rilke Bibliothèque Rainer Maria Rilke 11 avril 2023 Bibliothèque Rainer Maria Rilke Paris Paris

Paris Paris