Exposition « Astrolabe » du photographe Sacha Lenormand Bibliothèque Rainer Maria Rilke, 11 avril 2023, Paris.
Du mardi 11 avril 2023 au mercredi 31 mai 2023 :
samedi
de 10h00 à 18h00
mercredi
de 10h00 à 19h00
mardi, jeudi, vendredi
de 13h00 à 19h00
.Tout public. gratuit
Exposition photographique de 26 clichés sur le thème de « l’Astrolabe ».
Le photographe Sacha Lenormand vous invite à découvrir de manière ludique et poétique les forces mystérieuses qui régissent notre univers.
Bibliothèque Rainer Maria Rilke 88 Ter boulevard de Port-Royal 75005 Paris
Contact : 01 56 81 72 92 bibliotheque.rainer-maria.rilke@paris.fr
