Exposition Aquarelles au Centre Culturel Condorcet à Château-Chinon, 8 place Gudin. Artiste : Béatrix Le Tessier Plumerand. Horaires d’ouverture : mardi à vendredi de 10h à 12h et de 14h30 à 18h, samedi de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 17h.
+33 3 86 76 08 64
