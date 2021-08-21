Château-Chinon (Ville) Château-Chinon (Ville) Château-Chinon (Ville), Nièvre Exposition Aquarelles Château-Chinon (Ville) Château-Chinon (Ville) Catégories d’évènement: Château-Chinon (Ville)

Nièvre

Exposition Aquarelles Château-Chinon (Ville), 3 août 2021, Château-Chinon (Ville). Exposition Aquarelles 2021-08-03 – 2021-08-21 Place Gudin Centre Culturel

Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre Château-Chinon (Ville) Exposition Aquarelles au Centre Culturel Condorcet à Château-Chinon, 8 place Gudin. Artiste : Béatrix Le Tessier Plumerand. Horaires d’ouverture : mardi à vendredi de 10h à 12h et de 14h30 à 18h, samedi de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 17h. +33 3 86 76 08 64 Exposition Aquarelles au Centre Culturel Condorcet à Château-Chinon, 8 place Gudin. Artiste : Béatrix Le Tessier Plumerand. Horaires d’ouverture : mardi à vendredi de 10h à 12h et de 14h30 à 18h, samedi de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 17h. dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-30 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Château-Chinon (Ville), Nièvre Autres Lieu Château-Chinon (Ville) Adresse Place Gudin Centre Culturel Ville Château-Chinon (Ville) lieuville 47.05695#3.92449