Exposition annuelle à La Forest-Landerneau La Forest-Landerneau, 27 novembre 2021, La Forest-Landerneau.

Exposition annuelle à La Forest-Landerneau La Forest-Landerneau
2021-11-27 – 2021-11-28
La Forest-Landerneau Finistère La Forest-Landerneau

  La commune de la Forest-Landerneau propose son exposition annuelle avec 42 exposants ! L’invité d’honneur pour cette année : Nicolas Treanton.

mairie@la-forest-landerneau.fr +33 2 98 20 21 43

La commune de la Forest-Landerneau propose son exposition annuelle avec 42 exposants ! L’invité d’honneur pour cette année : Nicolas Treanton.

La Forest-Landerneau
dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-17 par OT LANDERNEAU – DAOULAS