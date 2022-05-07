Exposition à l’esTRAde – Les Géants Athis-Val de Rouvre Athis-Val de Rouvre
2022-05-07 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2022-06-26 18:00:00 18:00:00 Athis-de-l’Orne 16, rue Guy Velay
Athis-Val de Rouvre Orne
– Isabelle Maarek (Caen) photographie/installation
– Catherine Menoury (Bruxelles) vidéo/photographie
– Roberto Trioschi (Bruxelles) photographie
Athis-de-l’Orne 16, rue Guy Velay Athis-Val de Rouvre
