Exposition à l’esTRAde – Les Géants Athis-Val de Rouvre Athis-Val de Rouvre Catégories d’évènement: Athis-Val de Rouvre

Orne

Exposition à l’esTRAde – Les Géants Athis-Val de Rouvre, 7 mai 2022, Athis-Val de Rouvre. Exposition à l’esTRAde – Les Géants Athis-de-l’Orne 16, rue Guy Velay Athis-Val de Rouvre

2022-05-07 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2022-06-26 18:00:00 18:00:00 Athis-de-l’Orne 16, rue Guy Velay

Athis-Val de Rouvre Orne – Isabelle Maarek (Caen) photographie/installation

– Catherine Menoury (Bruxelles) vidéo/photographie

– Roberto Trioschi (Bruxelles) photographie – Isabelle Maarek (Caen) photographie/installation

– Catherine Menoury (Bruxelles) vidéo/photographie

– Roberto Trioschi (Bruxelles) photographie – Isabelle Maarek (Caen) photographie/installation

– Catherine Menoury (Bruxelles) vidéo/photographie

– Roberto Trioschi (Bruxelles) photographie Athis-de-l’Orne 16, rue Guy Velay Athis-Val de Rouvre

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-11 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Athis-Val de Rouvre, Orne Autres Lieu Athis-Val de Rouvre Adresse Athis-de-l'Orne 16, rue Guy Velay Ville Athis-Val de Rouvre lieuville Athis-de-l'Orne 16, rue Guy Velay Athis-Val de Rouvre Departement Orne

Athis-Val de Rouvre Athis-Val de Rouvre Orne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/athis-val-de-rouvre/

Exposition à l’esTRAde – Les Géants Athis-Val de Rouvre 2022-05-07 was last modified: by Exposition à l’esTRAde – Les Géants Athis-Val de Rouvre Athis-Val de Rouvre 7 mai 2022 Athis-Val-de-Rouvre Orne

Athis-Val de Rouvre Orne