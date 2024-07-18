Exposition à la chapelle Saint-Mathieu Névez
Exposition à la chapelle Saint-Mathieu Névez, jeudi 18 juillet 2024.
Exposition organisée par l’association Patrimoines de Névez et l’artiste Mell’acrylic
Vente d’œuvres de peintres de Cornouaille au profit de la chapelle Saint-Mathieu .
Début : 2024-07-18 10:00:00
fin : 2024-07-23 18:00:00
Chapelle de Saint-Mathieu
Névez 29920 Finistère Bretagne patrimoinesdenevez@gmail.com
