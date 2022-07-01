Exposition à la Chapelle Saint-Buc Le Minihic-sur-Rance Le Minihic-sur-Rance
Exposition à la Chapelle Saint-Buc Le Minihic-sur-Rance, 1 juillet 2022, Le Minihic-sur-Rance.
Exposition à la Chapelle Saint-Buc Le Minihic-sur-Rance
2022-07-01 20:30:00 – 2022-08-31
Le Minihic-sur-Rance Ille-et-Vilaine Le Minihic-sur-Rance
Expositions à la Chapelle Saint-Buc.
Plus d’informations à venir.
Juillet et août 2022 – 20h30 – Chapelle Saint-Buc
saint.buc@gmail.com http://chapellesaintbuc.fr/
Expositions à la Chapelle Saint-Buc.
Plus d’informations à venir.
Juillet et août 2022 – 20h30 – Chapelle Saint-Buc
Le Minihic-sur-Rance
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-10 par