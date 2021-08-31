Henrichemont Henrichemont Cher, Henrichemont Exposition : 50 ans, 50 artistes Henrichemont Henrichemont Catégories d’évènement: Cher

Henrichemont

Exposition : 50 ans, 50 artistes
2021-07-03 11:00:00 11:00:00 – 2021-08-31 19:00:00 19:00:00
Henrichemont Cher Henrichemont

L'exposition 50 ans 50 artistes, programme´e au Centre ce´ramique contemporaine La Borne est l'occasion de retrouver 50 des 800 artistes qui ont e´te´ invite´·e·s par l'Association Ce´ramique La Borne a` exposer ces 50 dernie`res anne´es.
contact@laborne.org +33 2 48 26 96 21 http://www.laborne.org/

