Exposition 10 ans d’Art à Saint Chamarand Saint-Chamarand, 21 août 2021, Saint-Chamarand.

Exposition 10 ans d’Art à Saint Chamarand 2021-08-21 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2021-08-22 20:00:00 20:00:00
Saint-Chamarand Lot Saint-Chamarand

EUR   12 artistes ayant exposé au château de Saint Chamarand depuis le création de l’association A chacun Sa Passion vous donne rendez-vous pour une expo collective en hommage à Bernadette Guillat-Potaux

Exposition collégiale

+33 6 80 17 37 20

Chacun Sa Passion

