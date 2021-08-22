Exposition 10 ans d’Art à Saint Chamarand Saint-Chamarand Saint-Chamarand
Exposition 10 ans d’Art à Saint Chamarand Saint-Chamarand, 21 août 2021, Saint-Chamarand.
Exposition 10 ans d’Art à Saint Chamarand 2021-08-21 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2021-08-22 20:00:00 20:00:00
Saint-Chamarand Lot Saint-Chamarand
EUR 12 artistes ayant exposé au château de Saint Chamarand depuis le création de l’association A chacun Sa Passion vous donne rendez-vous pour une expo collective en hommage à Bernadette Guillat-Potaux
Exposition collégiale
+33 6 80 17 37 20
12 artistes ayant exposé au château de Saint Chamarand depuis le création de l’association A chacun Sa Passion vous donne rendez-vous pour une expo collective en hommage à Bernadette Guillat-Potaux
Chacun Sa Passion
dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-16 par