Exposition 10 ans d'Art à Saint Chamarand 2021-08-21 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2021-08-22 20:00:00 20:00:00

Saint-Chamarand Lot Saint-Chamarand EUR 12 artistes ayant exposé au château de Saint Chamarand depuis le création de l’association A chacun Sa Passion vous donne rendez-vous pour une expo collective en hommage à Bernadette Guillat-Potaux Exposition collégiale +33 6 80 17 37 20 12 artistes ayant exposé au château de Saint Chamarand depuis le création de l’association A chacun Sa Passion vous donne rendez-vous pour une expo collective en hommage à Bernadette Guillat-Potaux Chacun Sa Passion dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-16 par

