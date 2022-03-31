Exposition | معرض | Exhibition : RE-UNION Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, 31 mars 2022, Jerusalem.

Exposition de diplômés de la Faculté des Beaux-Arts de Dar al-Kalima University Monir Mtoor, Malek Abu-Salameh, Israa Frehat, Wafa Ibrhaim, Balquees Othman, Hanadi Azmi, Waid Manasra, Yasmin Soud Shokeh, Alaa Attoun. Curation : Ahed Izhiman Vernissage de l’exposition, ce jeudi 31 mars à 18h30 à l’Institut français de Jérusalem – Chateaubriand. Puis exposition jusqu’au 14 avril. ———- Exhibition of graduates of the College of Fine Arts at Dar Al-Kalima University Monir Mtoor, Malek Abu-Salameh, Israa Frehat, Wafa Ibrhaim, Balquees Othman, Hanadi Azmi, Waid Manasra, Yasmin Soud Shokeh, Alaa Attoun. Curator: Ahed Izhiman Exhibition opening is this Thursday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the French Institute in Jerusalem – Chateaubriand Then exhibition until April 14. ———- معرض لخريجي كلية الفنون بجامعة دار الكلمة منير مطور، مالك أبو سالمة، اسراء فريحات، وفاء ابراهيم، بلقيس عثمان، هنادي عزمي، وعد مناصرة، ياسمين سعود شوكة، عالء عطون. قيم المعرض: عاهد إزحيمان الافتتاح يوم الخميس ٣١ آذار الساعة ٦:٣٠ مساء في المعهد الفرنسي في القدس – شاتوبريون يستمر المعرض حتى ١٤ نيسان

Entrée libre

