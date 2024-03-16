EXPO PHOTO DU CLUB OBJECTIF IMAGE SARTHE Centre commercial des Jacobins Le Mans
EXPO PHOTO DU CLUB OBJECTIF IMAGE SARTHE Centre commercial des Jacobins Le Mans, samedi 16 mars 2024.
EXPO PHOTO DU CLUB OBJECTIF IMAGE SARTHE Centre commercial des Jacobins Le Mans Sarthe
Exposition de plus de 70 photo par 17 membres du club au centre commercial les Jacobins au Mans. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-16 12:00:00
fin : 2024-04-06 18:00:00
Centre commercial des Jacobins 8 Place des Jacobins
Le Mans 72000 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
L’événement EXPO PHOTO DU CLUB OBJECTIF IMAGE SARTHE Le Mans a été mis à jour le 2024-02-13 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire