EXPO « DEMAIN LES LICHENS » Galerie Le Pantographe Le Tholy
EXPO « DEMAIN LES LICHENS » Galerie Le Pantographe Le Tholy, jeudi 28 mars 2024.
EXPO « DEMAIN LES LICHENS » Galerie Le Pantographe Le Tholy Vosges
Vendredi
Françoise Chamagne propose une exposition nommée « Demain les Lichens’.Tout public
.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-28 11:00:00
fin : 2024-05-26 19:00:00
Galerie Le Pantographe 29 chemin de Housseramont
Le Tholy 88530 Vosges Grand Est lepantographegalerie@posteo.net
L’événement EXPO « DEMAIN LES LICHENS » Le Tholy a été mis à jour le 2024-03-12 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE GERARDMER HAUTES VOSGES