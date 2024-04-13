EXPO BRIGITTE PANE, MARIDÈS, MARC LADRIÈRE ET LA PHOTO DU MARDI (NICOLAS BOCQUEL) Maison du Patrimoine Mesquer
Catégories d’Évènement:
EXPO BRIGITTE PANE, MARIDÈS, MARC LADRIÈRE ET LA PHOTO DU MARDI (NICOLAS BOCQUEL) Maison du Patrimoine Mesquer, mardi 23 avril 2024.
EXPO BRIGITTE PANE, MARIDÈS, MARC LADRIÈRE ET LA PHOTO DU MARDI (NICOLAS BOCQUEL) Maison du Patrimoine Mesquer Loire-Atlantique
L’EXPO Brigitte Pane, Maridès, Marc Ladrière et La Photo du Mardi (Nicolas Bocquel) présente photographie, peinture et sculpture. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-23 15:00:00
fin : 2024-04-23 19:00:00
Maison du Patrimoine D52B
Mesquer 44420 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire joel.lehellaye@wanadoo.fr
L’événement EXPO BRIGITTE PANE, MARIDÈS, MARC LADRIÈRE ET LA PHOTO DU MARDI (NICOLAS BOCQUEL) Mesquer a été mis à jour le 2024-03-18 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire