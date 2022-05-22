EXODANSE ET LEILA KA – DANSE

EXODANSE ET LEILA KA – DANSE, 22 mai 2022, . EXODANSE ET LEILA KA – DANSE

2022-05-22 10:00:00 – 2022-05-22 10:00:00 https://www.carredargent.fr/agenda/temps-fort-autour-de-la-danse-2/ 10h : C’est toi qu’on adore – Danse

10h30 : Exodanse – Balade

12h30: Pode Ser – Danse Renseignements et réservations :

02 40 01 61 01 – billetteriecap@pontchateau.fr https://www.carredargent.fr/agenda/temps-fort-autour-de-la-danse-2/ 10h : C’est toi qu’on adore – Danse

10h30 : Exodanse – Balade

12h30: Pode Ser – Danse Renseignements et réservations :

02 40 01 61 01 – billetteriecap@pontchateau.fr dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-26 par

Détails Autres Lieu Adresse lieuville