“Everyone says I love you” & Woody Allen Sunset & Sunside, 19 juin 2022, Paris.

Date et horaire exacts : Le samedi 18 juin 2022

de 23h50 à 03h00

gratuit sous condition

MIDNIGHT IN PARIS avec Hugo Lippi Nouveau rendez-vous au Sunside chaque samedi à partir de minuit avec la team à Barlyod’s. Un hommage à un film culte, un compositeur pour le cinéma, une comédie musicale…

Sunset & Sunside 60 Rue des Lombards Paris 75001

Date complète :

