PINGUELA EVASION Toulouse, 25 novembre 2023, Toulouse.

PINGUELA Samedi 25 novembre, 21h00 EVASION

Portées par l’accordéon de Théo et l’énergie du pandeiro, des ritournelles brésiliennes inondent la voix de Mel …

P i n g u e l a , c’est le pont fébrile qui chevauche un cour d’eau, tantôt calme, tantôt agité. Il relie la beauté sauvage du forró aux fragances désuées du samba carioca. Il fait fi des lois et se balance librement sur des chansons glanées au gré des saisons.

Une poésie dansante qui vous cajolera les esgourdes et vous fera frémir du bassin!

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:00:00+01:00

samba choro