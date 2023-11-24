SLIM PAUL EVASION Toulouse, 24 novembre 2023, Toulouse.

SLIM PAUL Vendredi 24 novembre, 21h00 EVASION

Slim Paul a commencé son voyage il y a quinze ans. Un temps passé avec une guitare sur l’épaule. Dans les rues de Toulouse d’abord, puis sur les plus grandes scènes du monde (Pol’ and ‘Rock, SXSW, Sziget, Boomtown Fair, BMMF,…) avec son groupe de Blues Hip Hop, Scarecrow.

15 ans où le sac de Slim s’est alourdi, rempli d’histoires, de notes, d’accords, de routes et de rencontres. Depuis 2013, arrivé à un carrefour, il emprunte un chemin qui l’entraîne à nouveau vers cette musique qui le fascine depuis tout jeune : le Blues, qui le torturera le long de 3 EPS en solitaire (Weep n Moan 1, Weep n Moan 2 et No Yet Man, en écoute sur Soundcloud).

Après Scarecrow, il monte le Slim Paul Trio, résolument plus rock, avec Jamo à la Batterie et Manu Panier à la Basse, et enchaîne une tournée de deux ans à travers la France, ainsi que quelques dates au Canada, au Portugal et en Hongrie.

Il sort deux albums ; (« Dead Already », PIAS/2018, et « Good For You », REGARTS-OPR/2021), qui, soutenus par plusieurs médias dont Rolling Stones France, FIP, NOVA, France Inter, France Bleu et WNYR New York, et au gré des concerts, font émerger un public de plus en plus fidèle.

Et quand il n’est pas rock en Trio, Slim Paul, sa guitare et son sac prennent parfois le train vers les quatre coins du pays, pour renouer, seul en scène, avec son amour des débuts. Le Blues.

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}

2023-11-24T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:30:00+01:00

