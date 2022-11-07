European Tangible Interaction Studio (ETIS’22), 7 novembre 2022, Toulouse.

Tangible interaction is a research field addressing areas at the border of the physical and the digital. Nowadays many researchers, designers, developers and artists work in this area and a vast range of products and applications are designed and produced accordingly. Besides, many research projects are funded through research funds at a European and international level.

“The aim of this meeting is to gather young European researchers in our field, to get them in touch with internationally renowned researchers and to establish networks for their future.”

ETIS’22 Toulouse

Toulouse is the centre of the European aeronautic & spatial industries, with the headquarters of Airbus and the largest european space centre: Toulouse Space Centre (CST), belonging to the French National Centre for Space Studies (CNES).