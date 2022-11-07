European Tangible Interaction Studio (ETIS’22) Toulouse
European Tangible Interaction Studio (ETIS’22), 7 novembre 2022, Toulouse.
Tangible interaction is a research field addressing areas at the border of the physical and the digital. Nowadays many researchers, designers, developers and artists work in this area and a vast range of products and applications are designed and produced accordingly. Besides, many research projects are funded through research funds at a European and international level.
“The aim of this meeting is to gather young European researchers in our field, to get them in touch with internationally renowned researchers and to establish networks for their future.”
About ENAC
ENAC is internationally recognized as the leading aeronautics and aviation university in Europe, providing a broad range of training, studies and research activities.
N°1 in Europe
Our institution provides a comprehensive range of 28 higher education programs ranging from Bachelor to Master of Science, Aviation Advanced Master, Master of Business and Administration as well as Ph.D.s in the domains of aeronautics and aviation.
Since its creation in 1949, ENAC has provided professional training to civil aviation personnel such as Air Traffic Controllers, ATSEPs and technicians for Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) or Air Navigation Service Providers from all over the world (e.g. China, Switzerland, EuroControl, Indonesia, Philippines, Brazil, Africa, Georgia, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia).
ENAC alumni work in aeronautical and aviation companies, in fields such as manufacturing (Airbus, ATR, Embraer, Safran, P&W, GE, Rockwell Collins, Thales, Indra), and airports, airlines, civil aviation authorities as well as air navigation providers across the globe.
ENAC is also known internationally for its training of ATPL and MPL pilots for airlines including Air France, Easyjet, Transavia, Sichuan Airline, China Eastern, Shanghai Airline, Lao Airline, Oman Air and Royal Air Maroc.
Innovative ENAC research laboratories work in cooperation with the best universities worldwide to provide a safer, more efficient and more sustainable air transport system.