63 48 EUR Cette année les artistes font leur programmes !
Mercredi 1er juin 2022 : Érik Truffaz et Louis Sclavis font leur programme
19h – LOUIS SCLAVIS « LES CADENCES DU MONDE »
20h30 – ERIK TRUFFAZ « LA VOCE DELLA LUNA »
Jeudi 2 juin 2022 : Géraldine Laurent fait son programme
17h – PAUL LAY TRIO « BACH’S GROOVE »
19h – GERALDINE LAURENT/FRANCOIS CORNELOUP
20h30 – M.O.M. et GERALDINE LAURENT QUARTET « COOKING »
22h30 – LE PEUPLE ETINCELLE
Vendredi 3 juin 2022 : Sylvain Rifflet fait son programme
17h – MOONDOG IN AFRICA
19h – REBELLION(S)
20h30 – DUO SYLVAIN RIFFLET & BOJAN Z et AUX ANGES
22h30 – PROJET ELECTRO
Samedi 4 juin 2022 : Dhafer Youssef fait son programme
15h – « Sounds of mirrors »
17h – « Andalusia »
19h – Dhafer Youssef et Nguyên Lê
20h30 – « Miles Rhapsody »
22h – Daphné Ménard et Nicolas Rousserie
Samedi 5 juin 2022 : Airelle Besson fait son programme
12h – Duo Airelle Besson & Benjamin Moussay
14h – Duo Airelle Besson & Lionel Suarey
16h – « FATTY SE DECHAINE » Ciné concert
18h – « TRY ! »
Infos et réservation :
Billetterie Le Mans Jazz:
1A rue Gambetta, 72000 Le Mans
billetterie@lemansjazz.com
02 43 23 78 99
43e Europajazz festival – Abbaye Royale de l’Épau – Yvré-l’Évêque (72)
+33 2 43 23 78 99
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-08 par