EUROPAJAZZ FESTIVAL Yvré-l’Évêque, 1 juin 2022, Yvré-l'Évêque.

EUROPAJAZZ FESTIVAL Route de Changé Abbaye Royale de l’Epau Yvré-l’Évêque

2022-06-01 19:00:00 – 2022-06-05 Route de Changé Abbaye Royale de l’Epau

Yvré-l’Évêque 72530 Yvré-l’Évêque

63 48 EUR Cette année les artistes font leur programmes !

Mercredi 1er juin 2022 : Érik Truffaz et Louis Sclavis font leur programme

19h – LOUIS SCLAVIS « LES CADENCES DU MONDE »

20h30 – ERIK TRUFFAZ « LA VOCE DELLA LUNA »

Jeudi 2 juin 2022 : Géraldine Laurent fait son programme

17h – PAUL LAY TRIO « BACH’S GROOVE »

19h – GERALDINE LAURENT/FRANCOIS CORNELOUP

20h30 – M.O.M. et GERALDINE LAURENT QUARTET « COOKING »

22h30 – LE PEUPLE ETINCELLE

Vendredi 3 juin 2022 : Sylvain Rifflet fait son programme

17h – MOONDOG IN AFRICA

19h – REBELLION(S)

20h30 – DUO SYLVAIN RIFFLET & BOJAN Z et AUX ANGES

22h30 – PROJET ELECTRO

Samedi 4 juin 2022 : Dhafer Youssef fait son programme

15h – « Sounds of mirrors »

17h – « Andalusia »

19h – Dhafer Youssef et Nguyên Lê

20h30 – « Miles Rhapsody »

22h – Daphné Ménard et Nicolas Rousserie

Samedi 5 juin 2022 : Airelle Besson fait son programme

12h – Duo Airelle Besson & Benjamin Moussay

14h – Duo Airelle Besson & Lionel Suarey

16h – « FATTY SE DECHAINE » Ciné concert

18h – « TRY ! »

Infos et réservation :

Billetterie Le Mans Jazz:

1A rue Gambetta, 72000 Le Mans

billetterie@lemansjazz.com

02 43 23 78 99

43e Europajazz festival – Abbaye Royale de l’Épau – Yvré-l’Évêque (72)

+33 2 43 23 78 99

Cette année les artistes font leur programmes !

Mercredi 1er juin 2022 : Érik Truffaz et Louis Sclavis font leur programme

19h – LOUIS SCLAVIS « LES CADENCES DU MONDE »

20h30 – ERIK TRUFFAZ « LA VOCE DELLA LUNA »

Jeudi 2 juin 2022 : Géraldine Laurent fait son programme

17h – PAUL LAY TRIO « BACH’S GROOVE »

19h – GERALDINE LAURENT/FRANCOIS CORNELOUP

20h30 – M.O.M. et GERALDINE LAURENT QUARTET « COOKING »

22h30 – LE PEUPLE ETINCELLE

Vendredi 3 juin 2022 : Sylvain Rifflet fait son programme

17h – MOONDOG IN AFRICA

19h – REBELLION(S)

20h30 – DUO SYLVAIN RIFFLET & BOJAN Z et AUX ANGES

22h30 – PROJET ELECTRO

Samedi 4 juin 2022 : Dhafer Youssef fait son programme

15h – « Sounds of mirrors »

17h – « Andalusia »

19h – Dhafer Youssef et Nguyên Lê

20h30 – « Miles Rhapsody »

22h – Daphné Ménard et Nicolas Rousserie

Samedi 5 juin 2022 : Airelle Besson fait son programme

12h – Duo Airelle Besson & Benjamin Moussay

14h – Duo Airelle Besson & Lionel Suarey

16h – « FATTY SE DECHAINE » Ciné concert

18h – « TRY ! »

Infos et réservation :

Billetterie Le Mans Jazz:

1A rue Gambetta, 72000 Le Mans

billetterie@lemansjazz.com

02 43 23 78 99

Route de Changé Abbaye Royale de l’Epau Yvré-l’Évêque

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-08 par