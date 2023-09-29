Exposition – Photo club Eudois Chapelle du Collège, 29 septembre 2023, Eu.

Exposition de photographies.

Du mardi au samedi de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 18h30.

Le dimanche de 14h30 à 18h30..

Vendredi 2023-09-29 à ; fin : 2023-10-15 . .

Chapelle du Collège Rue du Collège

Eu 76260 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Exhibition of photographs.

Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 6:30pm.

Sunday from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Exposición de fotografías.

De martes a sábado de 10.00 a 12.00 h. y de 14.00 a 18.30 h.

Domingo de 14.30 a 18.30 h.

Ausstellung von Fotografien.

Dienstag bis Samstag von 10 bis 12 Uhr und von 14 bis 18.30 Uhr.

Sonntags von 14:30 bis 18:30 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-02 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité