Théâtre et cinéma – Mais qui a tué Alfred H ? Ancienne cour du Collège des Jésuites (sauf en cas de mauvais temps), 23 mai 2023, Eu.

Thriller et cinéma, une association brillante. Thriller et télévision, un genre désormais incontournable dans les séries contemporaines.

Thriller et théâtre … ? La question reste posée et le pari d’autant plus osé…

C’est tout l’enjeu du nouveau projet de Ludovic Billy, metteur en scène, scénographe et cinéphile, grand amateur d’Alfred Hitchcock. Dans « Mais qui a tué Alfred H ? », dispositifs scéniques, musique et lumière, images volées au grand maître participent activement à l’installation du suspense. La comédienne seule en scène, unique objet de tous les regards, cristallise l’atmosphère tendue. Les spectateurs réagissent à l’unisson dans l’intimité du mini-chapiteau qui accueille ce nouveau spectacle.

« Mais qui a tué Alfred H ? » place Alfred Hitchcock bien malgré lui, au centre d’un thriller tragi-comique, un thriller glaçant et diablement amusant, tout droit sorti de la tête d’une dangereuse psychopathe un tantinet mythomane.

A partir de 12 ans

Spectacle à 16h30, 18h30 et 20h30..

2023-05-23 à 18:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-23 . .

Ancienne cour du Collège des Jésuites (sauf en cas de mauvais temps) Rue du Collège

Eu 76260 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Thriller and cinema, a brilliant association. Thriller and television, a genre now unavoidable in contemporary series.

Thriller and theater … ? The question remains and the bet is all the more daring…

This is what is at stake in the new project of Ludovic Billy, director, set designer and film lover, a great fan of Alfred Hitchcock. In « But who killed Alfred H? », scenic devices, music and light, images stolen from the great master participate actively in the installation of suspense. The actress alone on stage, the only object of all eyes, crystallizes the tense atmosphere. The spectators react in unison in the intimacy of the mini-chapiteau that hosts this new show.

« But who killed Alfred H? » places Alfred Hitchcock, in spite of himself, at the center of a tragicomic thriller, a chilling and devilishly amusing thriller, straight out of the head of a dangerous psychopath with a touch of mythomania.

From 12 years old

Show at 4:30 pm, 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm.

Thriller y cine, una combinación brillante. Thriller y televisión, un género ya imprescindible en las series contemporáneas.

Thriller y teatro … ? La pregunta sigue en pie y el reto es aún más audaz…

Este es el reto del nuevo proyecto de Ludovic Billy, director, escenógrafo y amante del cine, gran admirador de Alfred Hitchcock. En « Mais qui a tué Alfred H? », los dispositivos escénicos, la música y la iluminación, las imágenes robadas al gran maestro participan activamente en la instalación del suspense. La actriz sola en escena, único objeto de todas las miradas, cristaliza la atmósfera de tensión. El público reacciona al unísono en la intimidad del mini-chapiteau que acoge este nuevo espectáculo.

« ¿Pero quién mató a Alfred H? » sitúa a Alfred Hitchcock, a su pesar, en el centro de un thriller tragicómico, escalofriante y endiabladamente divertido, salido directamente de la mente de un peligroso psicópata con un toque de mitomanía.

A partir de 12 años

Espectáculo a las 16.30 h, 18.30 h y 20.30 h.

Thriller und Kino, eine brillante Verbindung. Thriller und Fernsehen, ein Genre, das aus den zeitgenössischen Serien nicht mehr wegzudenken ist.

Thriller und Theater … ? Die Frage bleibt offen und die Wette ist umso gewagter…

Das ist die Herausforderung des neuen Projekts von Ludovic Billy, einem Regisseur, Bühnenbildner und Cineasten, der ein großer Liebhaber von Alfred Hitchcock ist. In « Mais qui a tué Alfred H? » tragen szenische Vorrichtungen, Musik und Licht sowie Bilder, die dem großen Meister entwendet wurden, aktiv zum Aufbau der Spannung bei. Die Schauspielerin, die allein auf der Bühne steht und das einzige Objekt aller Blicke ist, kristallisiert die angespannte Atmosphäre. Die Zuschauer reagieren in der Intimität des Mini-Kapitells, das diese neue Aufführung beherbergt, einstimmig.

« Mais qui a tué Alfred H? » stellt Alfred Hitchcock wider Willen in den Mittelpunkt eines tragikomischen Thrillers, eines eiskalten und teuflisch lustigen Thrillers, der direkt dem Kopf einer gefährlichen Psychopathin mit einem Hauch von Mythomanie entsprungen ist.

Ab 12 Jahren

Aufführung um 16:30, 18:30 und 20:30 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité