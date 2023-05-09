Exposition – Blandine DE LA MOTTE Chapelle du Collège Eu
Exposition – Blandine DE LA MOTTE Chapelle du Collège, 9 mai 2023, Eu.
Exposition d’œuvres d’art contemporain.
Du mardi au samedi de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 18h30.
Le dimanche de 14h30 à 18h30..
Vendredi 2023-05-09 à ; fin : 2023-05-29 . .
Chapelle du Collège Rue du Collège
Eu 76260 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Exhibition of contemporary art.
Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 6:30pm.
Sunday from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
Exposición de arte contemporáneo.
De martes a sábado de 10.00 a 12.00 h. y de 14.00 a 18.30 h.
Domingo de 14.30 a 18.30 h.
Ausstellung von Werken zeitgenössischer Kunst.
Dienstag bis Samstag von 10:00 bis 12:00 Uhr und von 14:00 bis 18:30 Uhr.
Sonntags von 14:30 bis 18:30 Uhr.
