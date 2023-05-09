Exposition – Blandine DE LA MOTTE Chapelle du Collège, 9 mai 2023, Eu.

Exposition d’œuvres d’art contemporain.

Du mardi au samedi de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 18h30.

Le dimanche de 14h30 à 18h30..

Vendredi 2023-05-09 à ; fin : 2023-05-29 . .

Chapelle du Collège Rue du Collège

Eu 76260 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Exhibition of contemporary art.

Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 6:30pm.

Sunday from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Exposición de arte contemporáneo.

De martes a sábado de 10.00 a 12.00 h. y de 14.00 a 18.30 h.

Domingo de 14.30 a 18.30 h.

Ausstellung von Werken zeitgenössischer Kunst.

Dienstag bis Samstag von 10:00 bis 12:00 Uhr und von 14:00 bis 18:30 Uhr.

Sonntags von 14:30 bis 18:30 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-02 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité