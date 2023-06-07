Sortie nature : Balade entre géologie et biodiversité Avenue Damilaville, 7 juin 2023, Étretat.

Sortie nature animée par le Département.

Randonnée découverte de la falaise d’Amont en passant par le sentier du littoral et le chemin du Mont. Du belvédère reconnu aux boisements inconnus.

Rendez-vous devant la chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Garde, à Étretat (accès à pied ou en petit train).

Réservation : https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html.

2023-06-07 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-07 . .

Avenue Damilaville

Étretat 76790 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Nature outing led by the Department.

Discovery hike of the cliff of Amont by way of the coastal path and the path of the Mount. From the recognized belvedere to the unknown woodlands.

Meeting point in front of the Notre-Dame-de-Garde chapel, in Étretat (access on foot or by small train).

Reservation : https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html

Salida a la naturaleza dirigida por el Departamento.

Excursión de descubrimiento del acantilado de Amont por el sendero costero y el sendero del Monte. Del mirador conocido al bosque desconocido.

Punto de encuentro frente a la capilla Notre-Dame-de-Garde, en Étretat (acceso a pie o en trenecito).

Reservas: https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html

Vom Departement geleiteter Naturausflug.

Entdeckungswanderung zu den Klippen von Amont über den Küstenpfad und den Chemin du Mont. Vom bekannten Aussichtspunkt zu unbekannten Wäldern.

Treffpunkt vor der Kapelle Notre-Dame-de-Garde in Étretat (Zugang zu Fuß oder mit dem kleinen Zug).

Reservierung: https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html

