Sortie nature : Des milliers d’oiseaux marins Place Maurice Guillard, 13 mai 2023, Étretat.

Sortie nature animée par Aquacaux.

En hiver, les oiseaux marins occupent le littoral par milliers. Goélands, fulmars, mouettes, cormorans vivent sur cette lisière entre la terre et la mer. Venez à leur rencontre pour les connaître.

Rendez-vous devant l’Office de tourisme d’Étretat, Place Maurice Guillard.

Réservation : https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html.

2023-05-13 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 . .

Place Maurice Guillard

Étretat 76790 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Nature outing led by Aquacaux.

In winter, seabirds occupy the coastline by the thousands. Gulls, fulmars, seagulls, cormorants live on this edge between the land and the sea. Come and meet them to get to know them.

Meet in front of the Étretat Tourist Office, Place Maurice Guillard.

Reservation : https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html

Excursión por la naturaleza dirigida por Aquacaux.

En invierno, miles de aves marinas ocupan el litoral. Gaviotas, fulmares, gaviotines y cormoranes viven en este límite entre la tierra y el mar. Venga a conocerlas.

Encuentro frente a la Oficina de Turismo de Étretat, Place Maurice Guillard.

Reservas: https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html

Von Aquacaux geleiteter Naturausflug.

Im Winter besetzen Seevögel zu Tausenden die Küste. Möwen, Eissturmvögel, Möwen und Kormorane leben an diesem Rand zwischen Land und Meer. Begegnen Sie ihnen und lernen Sie sie kennen.

Treffpunkt vor dem Fremdenverkehrsamt von Étretat, Place Maurice Guillard.

Reservierung: https://www.seinemaritime.fr/mes-activites/sorties-nature/visites-ens.html

