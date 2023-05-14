CONCERT ANNIVERSAIRE DU CHOEUR DES CHANTERESSES, 14 mai 2023, Étival-Clairefontaine.

Le choeur, dirigé et fondé en 2012 par Claire Zouloumian-Gunsett, est mixte depuis 2021. Un concert à la bougie pour fêter ses 10 ans, avec un programme de chants a capella de toutes époques et provenances.

Participation libre.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-05-14 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

Étival-Clairefontaine 88480 Vosges Grand Est



The choir, directed and founded in 2012 by Claire Zouloumian-Gunsett, has been co-ed since 2021. A candlelight concert to celebrate its 10th anniversary, with a program of a cappella songs from all eras and origins.

Free participation.

El coro, dirigido y fundado en 2012 por Claire Zouloumian-Gunsett, es mixto desde 2021. Concierto a la luz de las velas para celebrar su 10º aniversario, con un programa de canciones a capella de todas las épocas y orígenes.

Participación gratuita.

Der Chor, der 2012 von Claire Zouloumian-Gunsett geleitet und gegründet wurde, ist seit 2021 ein gemischter Chor. Ein Konzert bei Kerzenschein zur Feier seines 10-jährigen Bestehens mit einem Programm von A-cappella-Gesängen aus allen Epochen und Provenienzen.

Freie Teilnahme.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES