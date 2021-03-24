Ethics and Sustainability : Perspectives from the Food and Fashion Industries Autre lieu, 24 mars 2021-24 mars 2021, Genève.

Ethics and Sustainability : Perspectives from the Food and Fashion Industries

Autre lieu, le mercredi 24 mars à 18:30

This panel discussion gives you the opportunity to do just that – pause and learn about two industries that are trying to produce ethically and sustainably to have a lasting positive impact on people and the planet. From a group of experts in business, human rights and ethics, fairtrade, and international development you will understand how the food and fashion industries tackle environmental and social issues in production and consumption. Specifically, you will learn more about what sustainable and ethical production means in practice, why it is important, what are the successes and challenges, and how you fit into the equation as a consumer. At the end of the discussion, you will have learned how to become a more conscious consumer and find out ways you can get involved to improve the industries! To register please follow this link : [https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSewRD2DAcrit9…/viewform](https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSewRD2DAcrit9…/viewform)

Every day, we eat food and wear our favorite clothes. But, how often do we pause and question how our food and clothes are produced, who makes them and what kind of impact we create by consuming them?

Autre lieu Genève Genève



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-03-24T18:30:00 2021-03-24T20:30:00