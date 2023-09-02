FEU D’ARTIFICE Etang Réchicourt-le-Château
FEU D’ARTIFICE Etang Réchicourt-le-Château, 2 septembre 2023, Réchicourt-le-Château.
Réchicourt-le-Château,Moselle
Pour clôturer en beauté la fête du mouton, un feu d’artifice sera tiré à l’étang !. Tout public
Samedi 2023-09-02 23:00:00 fin : 2023-09-02 23:15:00. 0 EUR.
Etang
Réchicourt-le-Château 57810 Moselle Grand Est
To round off the sheep festival in style, fireworks will be set off at the pond!
Para poner el broche de oro a la fiesta de las ovejas, se lanzarán fuegos artificiales en el estanque
Zum krönenden Abschluss des Schaffestes wird am Teich ein Feuerwerk abgebrannt!
Mise à jour le 2023-08-28 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG