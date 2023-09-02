FEU D’ARTIFICE Etang Réchicourt-le-Château, 2 septembre 2023, Réchicourt-le-Château.

Réchicourt-le-Château,Moselle

Pour clôturer en beauté la fête du mouton, un feu d’artifice sera tiré à l’étang !. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-02 23:00:00 fin : 2023-09-02 23:15:00. 0 EUR.

Etang

Réchicourt-le-Château 57810 Moselle Grand Est



To round off the sheep festival in style, fireworks will be set off at the pond!

Para poner el broche de oro a la fiesta de las ovejas, se lanzarán fuegos artificiales en el estanque

Zum krönenden Abschluss des Schaffestes wird am Teich ein Feuerwerk abgebrannt!

Mise à jour le 2023-08-28 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG