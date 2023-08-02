La Naute : Atelier Beatbox dès 12 ans Etang de la naute Champagnat, 2 août 2023, Champagnat.

Champagnat,Creuse

ATELIER BEATBOX

-à partir de 12 ans-

Le terme Human Beatbox se traduit par « boite à musique humaine ». Il consiste en l’imitation vocale de boite à rythme at d’instruments tel que trompette, basse, saxophone, …

Le beatbox est l’art de faire de la musique avec sa bouche, avec ou sans micro. L’artiste crée des mélodies et superpose une rythmique. Cette discipline issue de la culture Hip Hop est en plein développement et est aujourd’hui reconnue comme pratique artistique à part entière.

Animé par Cédric musicien et chanteur du group GZK.

Adhésion obligatoire enfant 3€ et adulte 5€

10€ la session et 25€ les 3 jours.

2023-08-02 fin : 2023-08-04

Etang de la naute

Champagnat 23190 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



BEATBOX WORKSHOP

-from 12 years-

The term Human Beatbox translates as « human music box ». It consists of the vocal imitation of rhythm boxes and instruments such as trumpet, bass, saxophone, …

Beatboxing is the art of making music with the mouth, with or without a microphone. The artist creates melodies and superimposes rhythm. Originating in Hip Hop culture, beatboxing is a fast-growing discipline now recognized as an artistic practice in its own right.

Led by Cédric, musician and singer with the GZK group.

Membership required: children 3? and adults 5?

10? per session and 25? for 3 days

TALLER DE BEATBOX

-a partir de 12 años

El término Human Beatbox se traduce como « caja de música humana ». Consiste en la imitación vocal de cajas de ritmo e instrumentos como la trompeta, el bajo, el saxofón, etc.

El beatboxing es el arte de hacer música con la boca, con o sin micrófono. El artista crea melodías y superpone un patrón rítmico. El beatboxing tiene sus raíces en la cultura hip hop y ahora se reconoce como una práctica artística por derecho propio.

Dirigido por Cédric, músico y cantante del grupo GZK.

Abono obligatorio: niños de 3 años y adultos de 5

10? por sesión y 25? por 3 días

BEATBOX-WORKSHOP

-ab 12 Jahren-

Der Begriff Human Beatbox bedeutet übersetzt « menschliche Spieluhr ». Er besteht aus der stimmlichen Imitation von Rhythmusmaschinen und Instrumenten wie Trompete, Bass, Saxofon, …

Beatbox ist die Kunst, mit dem Mund Musik zu machen, mit oder ohne Mikrofon. Der Künstler kreiert Melodien und legt einen Rhythmus darüber. Diese aus der Hip-Hop-Kultur stammende Disziplin entwickelt sich rasant und wird heute als eigenständige künstlerische Praxis anerkannt.

Geleitet von Cédric, Musiker und Sänger der Gruppe GZK.

Pflichtmitgliedschaft Kinder 3? und Erwachsene 5?

10? pro Sitzung und 25? für 3 Tage

