La Naute : Stage théâtre impro 6/12 ans ET ado/adulte Etang de la naute Champagnat, 17 juillet 2023, Champagnat.

Champagnat,Creuse

STAGE THEÂTRE IMPRO

avec Robert de la Cie Be’Ding BeDingue (06 62 01 73 94)

L’atelier d’improvisation théâtrale est une disciples de découverte de soi et des autres. Pour les débutants comme pour les habitués nous ne ferons qu’un. A partir d’exercices où la coopération, le rire ou d’autres émotions seront de mises. Laissez-vous transporter par vos histoires.

Vous participerez beaucoup plus qu’à un atelier. Vous participerez à un plaisir de vie et de partage avec Robert, le maître incontesté de cette discipline.

Adhésion obligatoire : 3€ enfant / 5€ adulte

6/12 ans – 10h30-12h30 : Session 8€ et semaine 35€

Ado/adulte – 18h-20h : Session 10€ et semaine 40€.

2023-07-17 fin : 2023-07-21 12:30:00. .

Etang de la naute

Champagnat 23190 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



IMPROV THEATER WORKSHOP

with Robert from Cie Be’Ding BeDingue (06 62 01 73 94)

The theatrical improvisation workshop is a discipleship of self-discovery and discovery of others. For beginners and regulars alike, we’ll be one and the same. From exercises where cooperation, laughter and other emotions are the order of the day. Let yourself be transported by your stories.

You’ll be participating in much more than a workshop. You’ll be partaking in the pleasure of living and sharing with Robert, the undisputed master of this discipline.

Membership required: 3? child / 5? adult

6/12 years – 10h30-12h30 : Session 8? and week 35?

Teenagers/adults – 6pm-8pm: Session 10? and week 40?

TALLER DE IMPROVISACIÓN TEATRAL

con Robert de la Cie Be’Ding BeDingue (06 62 01 73 94)

El taller de improvisación teatral es una forma de descubrirse a uno mismo y a los demás. Tanto para principiantes como para habituales, seremos uno y el mismo. Trabajaremos ejercicios que implican cooperación, risas y otras emociones. Déjate llevar por tus historias.

Participarás en mucho más que un taller. Participarás en el placer de vivir y compartir con Robert, maestro indiscutible de esta disciplina.

Membresía requerida: 3? niño / 5? adulto

6/12 años – 10.30-12.30: sesión 8? y semana 35?

Adolescentes/adultos – 18.00-20.00: sesión 10? y semana 40?

STAGE THEATRE IMPRO

mit Robert von der Cie Be’Ding BeDingue (06 62 01 73 94)

Der Improvisationstheater-Workshop ist ein Jüngling, der sich selbst und andere entdeckt. Sowohl für Anfänger als auch für Fortgeschrittene werden wir eins sein. Anhand von Übungen, bei denen Kooperation, Lachen oder andere Emotionen eine Rolle spielen werden. Lassen Sie sich von Ihren Geschichten mitreißen.

Sie werden viel mehr als nur an einem Workshop teilnehmen. Sie nehmen an einem Lebensgenuss teil, den Sie mit Robert, dem unbestrittenen Meister dieser Disziplin, teilen.

Pflichtmitgliedschaft: 3? Kind / 5?

6/12 Jahre – 10.30-12.30 Uhr: Session 8? und Woche 35?

Jugendliche/Erwachsene – 18h-20h : Session 10? und Woche 40?

Mise à jour le 2023-06-24 par Marche et Combraille en Aquitaine