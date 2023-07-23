Etang de Chaux : Vide grenier au bord de l’eau Etang de Chaux Peyrat-la-Nonière, 23 juillet 2023, Peyrat-la-Nonière.

Peyrat-la-Nonière,Creuse

Dimanche 23 juillet & Dimanche 20 août : Vide grenier au bord de l’eau

Dimanche 23 juillet : Promenade en calèche et en poney – Restauration rapide, fondu creusois et grillade

Dimanche 20 août : Promenade en calèche et en poneys – Découverte des vieux métiers et danse traditionnelle avec ICORANDA-.

2023-07-23 fin : 2023-07-23 . .

Etang de Chaux

Peyrat-la-Nonière 23130 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Sunday, July 23 & Sunday, August 20: Waterside Flea Market

Sunday July 23: Horse-drawn carriage and pony rides – Fast food, fondu creusois and barbecue

Sunday August 20: Horse-drawn carriage and pony rides – Discover old trades and traditional dancing with ICORANDA-

Domingo 23 de julio y domingo 20 de agosto: mercadillo junto al agua

Domingo 23 de julio: Paseos en coche de caballos y en poni – Comida rápida, fondu creusois y barbacoa

Domingo 20 de agosto: Coche de caballos y paseo en poni – Descubrimiento de antiguos oficios y baile tradicional con ICORANDA

Sonntag, 23. Juli & Sonntag, 20. August: Flohmarkt an der Wasserkante

Sonntag, 23. Juli: Kutschenfahrt und Ponyreiten – Schnellimbiss, Fondue Creusois und Grillfest

Sonntag, 20. August: Kutschen- und Ponyfahrt – Entdeckung alter Berufe und traditioneller Tanz mit ICORANDA-

Mise à jour le 2023-06-19 par Marche et Combraille en Aquitaine