Et le crayon devint plante… Petit Jard, 4 juin 2022, Châlons-en-Champagne.
du samedi 4 juin au dimanche 5 juin à Petit Jard
Amener son pot.
Sans inscription
Rendez-vous au Petit Jard avec votre pot et personnalisez-le. Partez ensuite à la Duduchothèque où l’on vous remettra un petit trésor à planter.
Petit Jard 21 Boulevard Aristide Briand 51000 Châlons-en-Champagne Châlons-en-Champagne Marne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-06-04T14:00:00 2022-06-04T18:00:00;2022-06-05T14:00:00 2022-06-05T18:00:00