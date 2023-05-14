Randonnée pédestre Place de l’Église, 14 mai 2023, Estouy.

Le comité des fêtes d’Estouy organise une randonnée pédestre avec 3 circuits différents. Vous aurez le choix entre un circuit de 9, 12 et 17 kilomètres. Il y a un ravitaillement à mi-parcours et un verre de l’amitié à l’arrivée..

2023-05-14 à ; fin : 2023-05-14 10:00:00. 5 EUR.

Place de l’Église

Estouy 45300 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire



The festival committee of Estouy organizes a walking tour with 3 different circuits. You will have the choice between a circuit of 9, 12 and 17 kilometers. There will be a refreshment at the halfway point and a drink at the end of the walk.

La comisión de fiestas de Estouy organiza una marcha con 3 circuitos diferentes. Podrá elegir entre un circuito de 9, 12 y 17 kilómetros. Habrá un avituallamiento a mitad de recorrido y una bebida a la llegada.

Das Festkomitee von Estouy organisiert eine Wanderung mit drei verschiedenen Strecken. Sie haben die Wahl zwischen einem 9, 12 und 17 Kilometer langen Rundkurs. Auf halber Strecke gibt es eine Verpflegung und am Ziel einen Umtrunk.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-15 par OT GRAND PITHIVERAIS