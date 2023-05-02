Transhumance ESTAMPURES, 2 mai 2023, Estampures.

Transhumance entre le Gers et les Hautes-Pyrénées.

Concernant l’heure de départ de chaque étape de la transhumance, la marche commence vers 8 h et se termine vers midi tous les jours, sous réserve des aléas de la météo..

ESTAMPURES

Estampures 65220 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Transhumance between the Gers and the Hautes-Pyrénées.

Concerning the departure time of each stage of the transhumance, the walk starts around 8 am and ends around noon every day, subject to the vagaries of the weather.

Trashumancia entre el Gers y los Altos Pirineos.

En cuanto a la hora de salida de cada etapa de la trashumancia, la marcha comienza en torno a las 8 de la mañana y termina hacia el mediodía todos los días, sujeta a los caprichos del tiempo.

Transhumanz zwischen dem Gers und den Hautes-Pyrénées.

Was die Startzeiten der einzelnen Etappen der Transhumanz betrifft, so beginnt die Wanderung jeden Tag gegen 8 Uhr und endet gegen Mittag, vorbehaltlich der Unwägbarkeiten des Wetters.

