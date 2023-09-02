La route de la transhumance ESTAING Estaing, 2 septembre 2023, Estaing.

Estaing,Hautes-Pyrénées

Voilà vingt ans que Stéphane IRIBERRY effectue le trajet Lac d’Estaing (65) à Aillas en Gironde et maintenant, il est accompagné de son fils Txomin et d’une équipe stable et solidaire.

Stéphane et Txomin IRIBERRY, entourés de leurs bénévoles, accompagneront comme chaque année les 600 brebis des deux troupeaux en traversant six départements situés dans deux grandes régions : OCCITANIE et NOUVELLE AQUITAINE pendant trois semaines..

For twenty years now, Stéphane IRIBERRY has been making the journey from Lac d’Estaing (65) to Aillas in Gironde, and now he is accompanied by his son Txomin and a stable, supportive team.

Stéphane and Txomin IRIBERRY, surrounded by their volunteers, will accompany the 600 ewes of the two flocks across six départements in two large regions: OCCITANIE and NOUVELLE AQUITAINE over a three-week period, as they do every year.

Stéphane IRIBERRY lleva veinte años haciendo el viaje desde Lac d’Estaing (65) hasta Aillas, en la Gironda, y ahora le acompañan su hijo Txomin y un equipo estable y solidario.

Stéphane y Txomin IRIBERRY, rodeados de sus voluntarios, acompañarán, como cada año, durante tres semanas a las 600 ovejas de los dos rebaños a través de seis departamentos de dos grandes regiones: OCCITANIE y NOUVELLE AQUITAINE.

Seit zwanzig Jahren führt Stéphane IRIBERRY die Strecke von Lac d’Estaing (65) nach Aillas in der Gironde durch, und nun wird er von seinem Sohn Txomin und einem stabilen und solidarischen Team begleitet.

Stéphane und Txomin IRIBERRY, umgeben von ihren Freiwilligen, werden wie jedes Jahr die 600 Schafe der beiden Herden begleiten und dabei drei Wochen lang sechs Departements in zwei großen Regionen durchqueren: OCCITANIE und NOUVELLE AQUITAINE.

