ESSEY CHANTANT – 26E ÉDITION, 18 mai 2023, Essey-lès-Nancy.

Pour la 26ème édition du festival Essey Chantant, le parc Maringer accueille 3 groupes bien différents. Dès 14h30, La French Vapeur, groupe Mosellan, présentera son univers folk-rock suivi de Faraill à 16h, groupe inclassable au même titre qu’Higelin, Thiéfaine, Philippe Katerine ou M. Le festival se terminera à 17h30 en feu d’artifice avec Le Grôs Tour, un collectif de 11 musiciens trublions dont la principale mission est de donner du plaisir au public ! Les changements de plateau seront assurés par les chorales de l’école de Mouzimpré.. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-05-18 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-18 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

Essey-lès-Nancy 54270 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



For the 26th edition of the Essey Chantant festival, the Maringer park welcomes 3 very different groups. From 2:30 pm, La French Vapeur, a band from Moselle, will present its folk-rock universe, followed by Faraill at 4 pm, an unclassifiable band like Higelin, Thiéfaine, Philippe Katerine or M. The festival will end at 5:30 pm with a fireworks display by Le Grôs Tour, a collective of 11 musicians whose main mission is to give pleasure to the public! The stage changes will be provided by the choirs of the Mouzimpré school.

Para la 26ª edición del festival Essey Chantant, el parque Maringer acoge a 3 grupos muy diferentes. A partir de las 14.30 h, La French Vapeur, un grupo de Moselle, presentará su universo folk-rock, seguido de Faraill a las 16 h, un grupo inclasificable en la misma línea que Higelin, Thiéfaine, Philippe Katerine o M. El festival terminará a las 17.30 h con fuegos artificiales con Le Grôs Tour, un colectivo de 11 músicos alborotadores cuya principal misión es ¡dar placer al público! Los cambios de escenario correrán a cargo de los coros de la escuela de Mouzimpré.

Ausgabe des Festivals Essey Chantant empfängt der Maringer-Park drei sehr unterschiedliche Gruppen. Ab 14:30 Uhr wird die Moselaner Band La French Vapeur ihr Folk-Rock-Universum vorstellen, gefolgt von Faraill um 16:00 Uhr, einer Band, die in eine Reihe mit Higelin, Thiéfaine, Philippe Katerine oder M gestellt werden kann. Das Festival endet um 17:30 Uhr mit einem Feuerwerk mit Le Grôs Tour, einem Kollektiv aus 11 Musikern, deren Hauptaufgabe es ist, dem Publikum Spaß zu bereiten! Für Abwechslung auf der Bühne sorgen die Chöre der Schule Mouzimpré.

