BROCANTE MUSICALE – 2ÈME TROCK À ZIK 10 rue Parmentier, 18 mai 2023, Essey-lès-Nancy.

Dans le cadre du festival Essey chantant, la ville d’Essey organise sa 2ème brocante musicale, la Trock à Zik dans le parc Maringer le jeudi 18 mai à partir de 10 heures. Au fil des stands, les visiteurs pourront chiner des vinyles, CD, cassettes, DVD, livres, hi-fi, vieux postes, instruments, partitions, objets dérivés… Comme l’an dernier la ville tiendra un stand solidaire avec vos dons au profit d’une association caritative.

Vous souhaitez exposer (emplacement gratuit) ou juste vous débarrasser de vos cartons de vinyles, chaines hi-fi, guitares…pour faire un don à notre stand solidaire, renseignements au 06-26-60-45-43. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-05-18 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-18 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

10 rue Parmentier Salle Maringer

Essey-lès-Nancy 54270 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Within the framework of the Essey singing festival, the city of Essey organizes its 2nd musical flea market, the Trock à Zik in the Maringer park on Thursday, May 18th from 10 am. Along the stands, visitors will be able to find vinyls, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, books, hi-fi, old sets, instruments, scores, related objects… As last year, the city will hold a stand with your donations for the benefit of a charity.

You wish to expose (free place) or just to get rid of your boxes of vinyls, hi-fi systems, guitars… to make a donation to our solidarity stand, information at 06-26-60-45-43

En el marco del festival de canto de Essey, la ciudad de Essey organiza su 2º mercadillo musical, el Trock à Zik, en el parque Maringer el jueves 18 de mayo a partir de las 10h. Los visitantes podrán encontrar discos de vinilo, CD, casetes, DVD, libros, equipos de alta fidelidad, radios antiguas, instrumentos, partituras y objetos relacionados… Como el año pasado, el municipio contará con un stand solidario cuyos donativos se destinarán a fines benéficos.

Si deseas exponer (espacio libre) o simplemente deshacerte de tus cajas de vinilos, equipos de alta fidelidad, guitarras… para hacer una donación a nuestro stand solidario, información en el 06-26-60-45-43

Im Rahmen des Festivals Essey chantant organisiert die Stadt Essey ihren zweiten Musikflohmarkt, den Trock à Zik im Maringer-Park am Donnerstag, den 18. Mai ab 10 Uhr. An den Ständen können die Besucher nach Vinyl, CDs, Kassetten, DVDs, Büchern, Hi-Fi, alten Geräten, Instrumenten, Partituren und verwandten Objekten stöbern. Wie im letzten Jahr wird die Stadt einen Solidaritätsstand mit Ihren Spenden zugunsten einer wohltätigen Organisation betreiben.

Sie möchten ausstellen (kostenloser Standplatz) oder einfach nur Ihre Kartons mit Schallplatten, Hi-Fi-Anlagen, Gitarren… loswerden, um eine Spende für unseren Solidaritätsstand zu machen, Auskünfte unter 06-26-60-45-43

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par DESTINATION NANCY